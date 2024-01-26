Eastern Conference All-Star Power Rankings: Paolo Banchero's late push bodes well for his bid
The Orlando Magic's fall in the standings seemed to put Paolo Banchero's All-Star bid at risk. But his sudden rise in the fan vote and player vote suggests his candidacy is very strong.
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Power Rankings
The Front Court Jumble
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league. They look like they are set to win the Eastern Conference's top seed with, frankly, very little competition. The Celtics are eager to see if this all works out in the playoffs, which have been a nightmare.
In other words, it is hard to see the Celtics getting only one All-Star. And while Jaylen Brown's scoring average is down this year, he has still been vital to the Celtics' success. His sacrifice offensive has helped everyone be better. And he is still shooting a career-best 49.3 percent from the floor.
Brown does not have the gaudy numbers this year. But he is going to be heading to Indianapolis. He finished fourth in the final weighted tally. Expect him to suit up in Indy.
Julius Randle has faced his share of criticism. And he still has a lot to prove in the Playoffs. But that is a question for April. This is a time to celebrate what Randle has put together. And he has had an incredible individual season that deserves its recognition.
Randle is averaging 24.2 points per game and is a regular triple-double threat from the forward position. His ability to step out and hit 3-pointers only adds to his threat offensively, even if he is shooting a difficult 30.6 percent from three.
The Knicks have put themselves in a good position, and Randle is a big piece of that puzzle and a player who has attracted a lot of attention.
Trae Young was knocking on the door to be a starter. His campaign got derailed by a sixth-place finish in the player vote. That counteracted finishing second in the fan vote. That was enough to send him into the reserve pool.
There is no denying Young's stats or the entertainment value he brings to the game. He is second in the league in assists, in addition to being one of the most dynamic scorers in the league.
The only thing working against him is his team's record. The Atlanta Hawks are 18-26 in 10th in the Eastern Conference. That is at least in the postseason for now. It will be hard to deny Young with so few guards available in the player pool.