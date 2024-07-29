Early odds for the Orlando Magic to win each 2025 NBA award
Sixth Man of the Year: Cole Anthony
Betting Favorite: Malik Monk (+500)
Magic Candidate: Cole Anthony (+5,000)
While a lot of the Orlando Magic's depth chart seems to be figured out, who the team's "Sixth Man" is might be a bit more difficult. It might be something done more by committee this time around.
There is no definitionally sixth man on the team.
In terms of scoring —often how the Sixth Man of the Year is awarded—the sixth man is Cole Anthony at 11.6 points per game (fourth on the team overall). Some might argue it is Moe Wagner with his consistent scoring and edge that he brings to those bench group.
In terms of impact, it is probably Jonathan Isaac. He may take a turn at going for sixth man with his defensive impact and improved offensive showing in more minutes (he averaged 6.8 points per game overall).
In terms of potential for growth, second-year players Anthony Black or Jett Howard could take a meaningful step forward. Or even rookie Tristan da Silva could fill in gaps and make a major impact for the team.
But on the board, it is Cole Anthony. And Anthony was one of the few players last year who did not seem to take a step forward last year. It was a rough season for Anthony.
Anthony shot just 43.5 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from three. He was the main creator off the bench next to Franz Wagner, but he struggled to get to the basket at times and settled for mid-range jumper.
Was there something to that? He suffered a thigh bruise during the season and seemed to lose some of his lift on his jumper.
Anthony would probably be the first to admit he did not meet his expectations for the season. Scoring is the big reason he was in the NBA and that was just inconsistent throughout the season.
That could mean Anthony is due a bounceback season. Anthony's scoring potential makes him a classic Sixth Man of the Year candidate. The question is whether he takes that step up this year or not.
