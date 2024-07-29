Early odds for the Orlando Magic to win each 2025 NBA award
Rookie of the Year: Tristan da Silva
Betting Favorite: Zach Edey (+600)
Magic Candidate: Tristan da Silva (+5,000)
The Orlando Magic have only one rookie on their roster this season. But Tristan da Silva is already turning heads with how he fits in.
Da Silva was one of the most well-regarded rookies at Summer League after he averaged 17.7 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 10 for 17 from three and looked very comfortable within the Magic's Summer League offense.
Da Silva was advertised as a player who fit in and made the right plays and movements to get open. Everything da Silva did in Summer League feels like it will translate to the regular season.
Da Silva was a revelation as a senior at Colorado last year, averaging 16.0 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from three. The fact he was a senior and a bit of a late bloomer allowed him to fall to No. 18.
The Magic were certainly pretty happy about that prospect.
In a draft class that lacks any clear-cut star or runaway winner before the season begins, this could be a wide-open Rookie of the Year race too.
That is clear by the favorite, former Purdue big man and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey. Edey was impressive in his limited Summer League minutes. And he comes with name recognition after spending four years at Purdue and winning the national player of the year award twice.
The arguments that have Edey as the favorite to win the award though are the same arguments that could get da Silva into the Rookie of the Year conversation.
Like Edey, da Silva is a four-year college player who will play a key role for a playoff team. Da Silva should be in the spotlight and in some marquee games as a rookie.
That is all anyone could ask for, especially if he has to make up any raw number deficits he might face to Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard or Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis or top picks like Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr or Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher.
Da Silva may very well be in the running for the award if everything goes right.