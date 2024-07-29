Early odds for the Orlando Magic to win each 2025 NBA award
The NBA has packed up its bags from Las Vegas and gone unofficially quiet for the summer.
The Olympics have begun in Paris to give some NBA players the chance to play meaningful games. The schedule should come out sometime in early or mid-August. Training camps open at the end of September.
Those six weeks before the season starts will be long. It is the basketball desert as things go right now. But the contours of the 2025 season have begun to form.
Already everyone is trying to imagine which teams will rise to contender status. The Magic are absolutely in the mix for homecourt advantage as they prepare for an 82-game battle for positioning in the Eastern Conference.
As the teams left Las Vegas, the sportsbooks began dropping the over/unders to give our first unofficial predictions on the season.
Orlando is projected to land at 47.5 wins, matching last year's win total and finishing fifth among the Eastern Conference's teams. That is no surprise. But it does signal a belief that Orlando can at least match what it did last year.
That is not the only thing that is on the betting boards these days. Initial projections for all of the NBA awards are now on the board too.
Last year's breakthrough to the playoffs got the Orlando Magic some notice from the awards voters. Jalen Suggs ended up on the All-Defensive Second Team. Coach Jamahl Mosley finished second to Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award.
To be sure, the Magic have entered the awards stage. And now that Orlando is expected to be a playoff team once again, they should find themselves in the running for awards.
Who are the candidates for each of the awards? And what are the oddsmakers predicting for the awards? That is a good question.
The Magic have a candidate now for each of the upcoming awards and they should be in the running from the Magic for this year's slate of NBA awards.
Looking at this also gives us an idea of what national observers think of the Magic's team and what could be in store this year.