Looking at confirmed NBA All-Star Game Locations and Predicting future ones
By Elaine Blum
Excitement for the new NBA season is high among Magic fans. Orlando currently sports one of the most intriguing up-and-coming teams in the league. Despite the players’ youth, the Magic will be competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando already has one All-Star. Paolo Banchero received the honor in just his second season and should be back on voters’ ballots in 2024-25. The Magic hope Franz Wagner will join him and live up to his max extension.
Either way, the Magic should have at least one player going to the All-Star game this season and in the years to come.
Where will the 2025 NBA All-Star game take place?
After the Indiana Pacers hosted the NBA’s All-Star weekend last season, players will be traveling to San Francisco next. The Golden State Warriors will host the NBA’s elite at Chase Center for the All-Star game on February 16.
What future locations have been announced already?
So far, only the locations for the 2026 and 2027 All-Star games have been announced. In 2026, players will head to the new arena in LA when the Clippers will be hosting All-Star weekend. The year after, the All-Star game will take place in Phoenix.
Predicting future locations
It’s been years since the Boston Celtics last hosted an All-Star game. Considering that the team is set up to be one of the best teams in the league for at least a few more seasons and is one of the oldest franchises in the league, it seems time for the All-Star game to return to Boston.
Likewise, New York seems up for another stint as the host of the All-Star game. The last two times the All-Star game took place in New York were in 2015 and 1998. If the All-Star game takes place in New York every fifteen years or so, the next time is coming up.
Otherwise, the NBA could decide to give the All-Star game to cities that promise to have a lot of All-Stars in the future, like Oklahoma City, or prominent names, like San Antonio. Orlando might even put itself into that conversation.
Another logical way to go would be to host the All-Star game in cities the NBA is hoping to expand to, like Las Vegas and Seattle.
When was the last time the All-Star game took place in Orlando?
The last time NBA All-Stars traveled to Orlando was in 2012. Kevin Durant was the MVP, as the Western Conference All-Stars won the game 152-149. Before that, the All-Star game took place in Orlando in 1992.