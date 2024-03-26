Cole Anthony gives back to Orlando, his home
Cole Anthony has made Orlando his home early in his career. With the grant from being named the DeVos Community Enrichment Award winner, Anthony gave back to his adopted home.
There is a lot of New York in Cole Anthony.
It is where he grew up and made his name in high school before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia before moving on to North Carolina. His returns to Madison Square Garden have always been marked by big games. Anthony has never been afraid of the big stage.
Orlando though has become his home. He has put his roots down in the City Beautiful. And he is thankful for the organization and the team that has made his transition to the NBA so successful.
Orlando is home for Anthony and he is working on his way to give back.
"Orlando is my first home," Anthony said at his charity event Monday. "I have spent more time here and my home is here. My family is in New York but my house and home is here. It's dope [to give back]. From the first time I stepped foot in Orlando, the city embraced me. The fans, the team, the coaching staff, the front office. It's dope to give back a little bit."
On Monday, Anthony held a fundraiser for his 50 Ways Foundation, inviting teammates and the public to participate in a bowling tournament at Primrose Lanes in Orlando.
Anthony also announced he was donating his reward money from winning the DeVos Community Enrichment Award this year to Vibrant Families and Crosstown 119 with $10,000 each to give back to the community.
Vibrant Families is a non-profit that looks to mentor at-risk and underprivileged youth in fatherless homes. Crosstown 119 is a school serving a community near downtown Orlando.
The two organizations reach groups that Anthony's 50 Ways Foundation is trying to reach, giving experiences and opportunities to children in the community. It is Anthony's way to give back to his new hometown.
"I have some great parents who instilled these values in me since I was a kid to always try to give back to the less fortunate," Anthony said at his charity event Monday. "We're from New York. It's a big city. I grew up very fortunate. I had a bunch of friends who were less fortunate than me. Seeing that growing up, I just want to try to do whatever I can to give back and help kids have a chance to beat the system and not become a statistic. It's super important for us to try to help those kids out and their future."
The event itself was lively enough and spoke to the family atmosphere within the team. Another reason the Magic have quickly become home.
Many players and coaches came directly from a kids clinic at the AdventHealth Training Center on Monday to the bowling alley to let loose for a bit. Everyone had a good time so it would seem.
It speaks to how close and connected everyone on the Magic are. They all came out to support each other.
The Magic of course will get back to work with Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors and the playoff on the horizon. Everyone senses the Magic are building something long-lasting.
The team has given a lot in the community and now they seem set to give something back on the court. It has everyone energized and the city energized too.
Everyone is feeling it and they are eager to give back on the court too and deepen the connection with the city.