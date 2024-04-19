Best NBA prop bets today for Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1
The Orlando Magic open their 2024 Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in what promises to be a competitive and defensive-minded series.
The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers begin a first round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.
In what is expected to be a competitive, defensive-minded affair, how should we attack this opening game from a player prop perspective? I am focused on the likes of Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony, who may be used more than expected in this series while Franz Wagner may struggle with heightened attention in the postseason.
Here are my favorite player props for Game 1 between the Magic and Cavaliers on Saturday.
Best prop bets for Magic vs. Cavaliers
- Jonathan Isaac OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Franz Wagner UNDER 19.5 Points
- Cole Anthony Over 6.5 Points
Jonathan Isaac OVER 6.5 rebounds
Jonathan Isaac has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but he has produced when available, and he has been steadily seeing more minutes during the last three months of the season.
One of the best defenders in the league, Isaac is going to be leaned on to do a little bit of everything on that side of the floor, especially as a rebounder for the third-best rebounding team in the league.
Isaac is a talented rebounder, averaging about eight rebound chances per game this season, but that number has been trending up with better health and more minutes. Since the All-Star break, Isaac is averaging more than eight rebound chances per game while playing only 17 minutes per game and is up above nine in about 19 minutes per game since the start of April.
The Florida State product continues to see more time and I like him to help clean the glass in Game 1.
Franz Wagner UNDER 19.5 points
Franz Wagner is set for his first postseason game on Saturday, but this matchup does not suit him all that well.
The Michigan product averaged only 16 points per game against the Cleveland Cavaliers while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 15 percent from beyond the arc. I believe the Cavs will continue to give Franz Wagner some trouble and he will take on the role of being more of a facilitator to try and free up the likes of Paolo Banchero.
With sturdy wing defenders like Isaac Okoro and Max Strus, I believe that the Cavs look to shut down Franz Wagner and have him be more of a passer.
Wagner scored fewer than 20 points in all four games this season against the Cavs, I will bank on it again.
Cole Anthony Over 6.5 points
The Orlando Magic are bottom 10 in the league in points per possession, and I believe the team will be scrambling quickly in this one to try and find answers on that side of the ball.
Enter: Cole Anthony.
The backup guard has been a shot of life on offense for the Magic, scoring more than 11 points per game this season (and against the Cleveland Cavaliers specifically), and I see coach Jamahl Mosley trying to get Cole Anthony going as an option on offense.
This number is far too low given the potential upside in this matchup.
