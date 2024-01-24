Assessing the Orlando Magic's 2024 season betting lines at the midpoint of the year
The Orlando Magic started the season with limited expectations despite plenty of potential and belief in the group. At the midpoint of the season, the Magic find themselves in the playoff race and completely changing what they feel is possible. Or defying Vegas' expectations at the least.
Assessing Orlando Magic's 2024 Expectations at Midseason
CURRENT ODDS: Jamahl Mosley Coach of the Year (+1600)
PRESEASON ODDS: Jamahl Mosley Coach of the Year (N/A)
To many, coach Jamahl Mosley is a surprising, but well-deserving contender for this year's NBA Coach of the Year Award.
The team looks competitive, hungry, well-coached, and well-developed, especially considering how bad they have been in recent years and what a leap they have taken during this one.
That being said, this is a loaded race for the Coach of the Year award.
Jamahl Mosley trails the betting favorite, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault (+115). He is also behind Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch (+260), Indiana Pacers coach (and Mosley mentor) Rick Carlisle (+1,000) and LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (+1,200).
Additionally, each of the four coaches in the top 5 with Mosley all coach teams that currently have a better record than Orlando.
So, while what Mosley has done this year should be appreciated by Magic and NBA fans alike, understandably, there are other coaches right now who are more deserving and, thus, more likely to win at season's end.
FINAL CALL – DON’T TAKE