Assessing the Orlando Magic's 2024 season betting lines at the midpoint of the year
The Orlando Magic started the season with limited expectations despite plenty of potential and belief in the group. At the midpoint of the season, the Magic find themselves in the playoff race and completely changing what they feel is possible. Or defying Vegas' expectations at the least.
Assessing Orlando Magic's 2024 Expectations at Midseason
CURRENT ODDS: Cole Anthony 6th Man of the Year (+4000)
PRESEASON ODDS: Cole Anthony 6th Man of the Year (N/A)
Cole Anthony has been a man-possessed off the bench for the Orlando Magic this year.
Big threes, emphatic dunks, stifling defense and plenty more. He has done it all, leading the second unit with poise and swagger.
He is averaging 13.0 points per game, 11th among bench players who have appeared in at least 20 games off the bench.
Because of that, it is no surprise he is on the board as a betting option for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.
Now what some may find surprising or not surprising, is how low he is on that list.
Cole Anthony currently has the ninth-best odds for the Sixth Man of the Year Award behind Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Monk, Jordan Clarkson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Caris LeVert, Bennedict Mathurin, Naz Reid and Norman Powell. All of them are great players and worthy candidates for the award, but none have it locked up at this point in the season.
Anthony's real issue is how much he has struggled over the last several games. Anthony is averaging 9.2 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting in his previous nine games. That has been a significant drop-off that has coincided with the team's descent.
But Anthony is due to make a leap at some point. Especially if he can recover from a quad contusion that has slowed him down. The team getting healthier should boost Anthony, too.
The main reason this one is enticing is the odds.
Anthony may not be a favorite, but is he four times less likely to win than LeVert? The value alone makes this one an interesting bet if you know how well Anthony has been this year. But interests and value aside, unfortunately, it is a likely loser.
FINAL CALL – DON’T TAKE