8 shooters the Orlando Magic should target at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic desperately need shooting to boost their lineup. The trade deadline will give them an opportunity to hunt for some help. And the team should be thinking about buying.
Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
The idea to bring Anfernee Simons home to Orlando is not a new one. There has been a buzz surrounding the fit between Simons and the Orlando Magic since he was drafted in 2018.
Simons is the perfect player to complete the starting unit for the Magic. He is 24 years old, has two more years remaining on his contract, and is a star in the making.
So far this season, he has only been able to play in seven games for the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers. But he is averaging a blistering 25.7 points per contest. He is 14th in the NBA in scoring per game.
He is leading the Trail Blazers in scoring and proving he is one of the most talented guards in the world. The former 24th overall selection is 6-foot-3 and primarily plays the shooting guard position. In the last three seasons, he has developed his playmaking ability and is leading the Blazers in assists.
There are not many players who are 24 or younger who can score, pass and handle the basketball like Simons. He would fit in Orlando like a glove.
He would compete with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero for shots, but that is the beauty of the Magic's young stars. They are unselfish and care more about winning basketball games than their own accolades. Both players are active distributors looking to make the correct play.
Simons plays similarly. He distributes the ball but also is aggressive looking for his shot. He is entering his sixth NBA season and has had the tutelage of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Simons is a basketball player and not a stats-padder.