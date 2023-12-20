8 shooters the Orlando Magic should target at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic desperately need shooting to boost their lineup. The trade deadline will give them an opportunity to hunt for some help. And the team should be thinking about buying.
D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers
The idea that the Orlando Magic could do a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers would be predicated on a third team being involved. The Magic do not currently have talent they would be willing to move that equates to D'Angelo Russell. And the Lakers are certainly not in salary dump mode as they try to keep their title hopes alive.
The Lakers would be looking to bring in a star and need to part with Russell to make the salaries match. Orlando could take full advantage and use some of the team's draft capital and veterans to bring in the former All-Star.
D'Angelo Russell would be a complement to Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero as he is comfortable playing with high-usage players from his days with the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
He is a bona-fide scorer. From his age 22-26 seasons, he averaged 19.9 points per game. He has seen a dip in his scoring this season. But he also plays with All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Russell has the most decorated resume so far on this list. And at 27 years old, he still has plenty of solid basketball ahead of him.
He opted into the final year of his deal this offseason so will be looking for a significant contract this offseason. The Magic have the cap space to keep him around.
Orlando has not had a point guard of this caliber since Jameer Nelson and the addition would be welcomed. Russell can be ball-dominant at times. But he thrives in that role as he did with the Brooklyn Nets.
Anthony Black was drafted to be the next stud point guard for Orlando, but acquiring a player like D'Angelo Russell will give time for Black to develop an NBA skill set.
Russell has limited his turnovers on offense and averaging 6.3 assists so far for the Lakers. Russell would probably be third in usage rate for the Magic similar to what he is now.
D'Angelo Russell would be the largest acquisition the team has made since trading for Serge Ibaka in 2016 and Magic fans would hope that Russell thrives in Central Florida and gives the team another dynamic scorer.