8 shooters the Orlando Magic should target at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic desperately need shooting to boost their lineup. The trade deadline will give them an opportunity to hunt for some help. And the team should be thinking about buying.
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
There are not many scorers like Jordan Clarkson. He has been a double-digit scorer since he was drafted. He can single-handedly carry offenses and would fit perfectly with the Orlando Magic.
Clarkson would fit in any lineup in Orlando and instantly improve the team's offense. And he could either start or come off the bench.
The Utah Jazz have reportedly been interested in parting ways with the 31-year-old after signing an extension this offseason. The Jazz are currently 12th in the Western Conference and are still transitioning into a rebuilding phase after trading Donovon Mitchell and Rudy Gobert one year ago.
The Jazz look to garner some value for their veterans as they would prefer to let younger players, like Keyonte George, develop more as a scorer. Orlando could bring a one-man offense like Clarkson to in for an immediate surge in scoring.
Orlando has identified itself as a defensive-first roster and could easily hide Clarkson on defense while utilizing his scoring prowess.
Not only is Clarkson the second-leading scorer on the Jazz, but is also second in assists per game. He is creating for others and playing on a similar team to the Magic. Utah has a young team with no players older than 30 years old besides Clarkson.
Jordan Clarkson would reunite with Joe Ingles from their time together in Utah and give coach Jamahl Mosley several more offensive options to work with.
The sweetener of this acquisition is his playoff experience (there is a trend here). In his last 24 playoff games, Clarkson is averaging 17.3 points per game as a scoring assassin off the bench. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year has been unbelievable in his time with the Jazz.
Clarkson would be under contract for the next two years if Orlando acquired him. It might be a risk to pay him $14.3 million in his age-33 season, but if he can improve the Magic's offense he could be well worth it.