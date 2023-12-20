8 shooters the Orlando Magic should target at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic desperately need shooting to boost their lineup. The trade deadline will give them an opportunity to hunt for some help. And the team should be thinking about buying.
8 shooters the Orlando Magic should target at the trade deadline
Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons
Alec Burks is another player who would be a good fit for a shot-starved Magic team. The 13-year veteran has played for seven different teams with a career average of 10.8 points per game.
At 6-foot-6 he is a perfect implant to any lineup as he can play shooting guard or small forward. He can score in bunches and does not need much space to get his shot off.
He is a career 38.2-percent shooter from distance and has 22 playoff games under his belt. Burks could be a veteran presence and alleviate offensive stagnation when the Magic are having difficulty scoring.
The only hiccup to acquiring him is that he is in the final year of his deal with Detroit. Orlando is not a team in need of a veteran rental and would need to feel confident they want to retain Burks in the offseason.
Detroit is one of the worst teams in the NBA and can shop some of their veteran players to hit the reset button on some of the roster this offseason. Burks can be a guy they move on from, and since he is on an expiring contract, could be cheap.