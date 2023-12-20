8 shooters the Orlando Magic should target at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic desperately need shooting to boost their lineup. The trade deadline will give them an opportunity to hunt for some help. And the team should be thinking about buying.
8 shooters the Orlando Magic should target at the trade deadline
Jevon Carter, Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls look to be major sellers by the trade deadline and teams have already been calling. Alex Caruso would be an ideal candidate, but it looks like the Bulls have shut down trade conversations with opposing teams interested in Caruso.
The Bulls have another guard who can contribute for Orlando on both ends of the court in Jevon Carter.
A product of West Virginia, or "Press Virginia," Carter has proved to be one of the better on-ball defenders in the league.
Carter has bounced around the league, playing on five teams in six seasons. But he has done well considering. He has career averages of 5.3 points per game through 331 career games.
But what is most exciting is he has a career average of 39.2% from beyond the three-point line.
His ability to stretch the floor and handle the basketball would help Orlando. He might not get a lot of playing time, but he could be a cheap addition that would provide even more bench depth to the team.
Carter had a career season with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, averaging 8.0 points per game and shooting 42.1 percent from three in 81 games. That percentage from three was the 12th best in the NBA.
Mosley can find minutes for a player of that caliber.
He has dipped in his shooting this season, but his averages would still be sixth-best on the Magic roster. Carter has two more years after this season, averaging $6.5 million per season. That can prove to be miniscule for such a talent off the bench.