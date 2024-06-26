8 Draft Night trade targets for the Orlando Magic
1. Anfernee Simons
Paul George might be the best player on this list, but Anfernee Simons sits atop the ranking as the best choice for Orlando. Simons might not bode the same pedigree as George, but he fits the development of this Magic team for future success.
I know this has been rumored for years and there is zero indication that Simons is available for trade, but it makes too much sense. It's a feel good story of a central Florida player coming back to play for his hometown team. He would instantly be a fan favorite and be welcomed home with open arms.
Getting Simons would not only make for a nice reunion but he also checks a lot of boxes for the Magic. He continued to grow in his sixth season as a Portland Trailblazer and showcased the ability to carry a team's scoring load. He led the team in points and assists.
He just turned 25 earlier this month and has room to grow. Simons was only given consistent NBA minutes three seasons ago and has taken full advantage. Last season, he was fourth in the NBA in threes attempted per contest at 8.8 and made 38.5 percent of them. Simons is always looking for his shot and would be one of the only Magic players with zero hesitation to shoot from the perimeter.
Simons learned how to score in the NBA playing alongside Damian Lillard. He developed while playing a complementary role and can do so as a trio with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Those three can play off of each other for years to come. Coach Jamahl Mosley can stagger playing time to keep at least one of those three in the game at all times. His added offensive repertoire would solidify Orlando's starting unit as one that can compete with high-powered offenses throughout the league.
Simons has two years remaining on his contract, and the Magic would likely have to give up fewer assets to acquire him than if they traded for Paul George. Simons brings a more natural point guard to the starting lineup who can initiate the offense and score in bunches.
The Magic will improve their roster this offseason. No one knows which route they will take and there is a good chance there will be new Magic players in the coming days. Orlando can afford to acquire veteran players who compliment this roster. Any of these players mentioned can help fill needs for this team and contribute to winning basketball. Now we wait and see.