8 Draft Night trade targets for the Orlando Magic
3. Dejounte Murray
Orlando could find their next starting point guard within the division. The Hawks have hinted that their current roster has reached its peak and are attempting to rebuild with their incoming first overall selection. Murray would be an excellent addition as a tertiary creator in the starting unit.
Murray averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, and shot 36.3 percent from three on 7.1 attempts per contest. He can bring ball handling, scoring, shooting, and facilitating to a team that needs more of a table-setter as Paolo Banchero referenced this offseason.
Murray has a similar build to other guards on this list. He is 6'5 with a 6'10 wingspan and has made an All-Defensive Second Team. The Seattle product would join forces with Paolo Banchero to boost a lackluster Magic offense from a year ago. It would be a risk to bring in Murray as he can be ball-dominant, but at 27 years old and four years left on his deal, he could be a fit.
Atlanta has been linked to trading either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, and it remains to be seen what the team does. There have been rumors that several teams are interested in Murray, and the Magic might not be interested in a bidding war for a player with $112.9 million left on his contract, but he would be the best point guard Orlando has had in a decade.