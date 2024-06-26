8 Draft Night trade targets for the Orlando Magic
4. Brook Lopez
Even going into his 19th season at age 36, Brook Lopez can still play at a high level. He has averaged double-digit points in every season throughout his tenure and is one of the best rim defenders potentially in NBA history. He has averaged over 2 blocks per game in 5 seasons and was second in blocks per game last season behind only Victor Wembanyama.
Lopez can bring two skill sets that would be welcomed in Orlando: rim protection and perimeter shooting. The big man shot 5.1 threes per game last season at 36.6 percent. He would've tied Jalen Suggs for the most three-point attempts per contest if he played for the Magic.
A willing shooter like Lopez at the five spot would force opposing centers to make the choice of either protecting the paint against Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner or leaving Brook wide open. He would play a similar role that Wendell Carter Jr. does on offense and would be a major lift to the team's interior defensive presence.
Adding a player who has been on an All-Defensive team two of the last five seasons would only improve this stout Magic defense. The starting unit could take a step with a player like Lopez, and there are rumors that the Bucks are looking to mix up their supporting cast around stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lopez is in the final year of his contract and will make $23 million next season. The Magic would likely try to extend Lopez if they acquire him. An aging veteran on an expiring contract could also be a bargain deal to bring the big Disney fan to Orlando. He already has a house.