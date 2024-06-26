8 Draft Night trade targets for the Orlando Magic
5. Collin Sexton
Collin Sexton is another player who is young enough to fit the Magic's timeline and also bring intangibles that the team looks for. He has solid size at 6'3 with a 6'6 wingspan. He's a strong player who can handle the ball, score on the wing and get to the basket, facilitate for others, and play energetic defense.
He had another encouraging year in Utah, finishing second on the team in scoring, second in assists, and second in three-point percentage. He shot 39.4 percent from three on 4.2 attempts. He could be an instant contributor similar to Dosunmu as a potential starter or asset off the bench.
Sexton is 25 and entering his sixth season. He has shown that he is capable of consistently scoring with efficient numbers. He has averaged 18.9 points per game throughout his career, and Orlando could use his offensive prowess.
He has two years left on his deal, averaging $18.76 per season. It isn't a cheap contract, but the Jazz might be willing to part ways with Collin to make room for Keyonte George's development at the guard position. Sexton is also an intriguing pairing with Jalen Suggs for the backcourt.