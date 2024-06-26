8 Draft Night trade targets for the Orlando Magic
6. Deni Avdija
Deni Avdija took a major step in his development this last season. The 23-year-old finished 6th in the Most Improved Player award on a Washington team that had few bright spots. He finished the year averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists, and 7.2 rebounds. Those are all career highs.
His jump shot was the one part of his game that would make him a fit in Orlando. In the previous three years, he averaged 30.9 percent from distance on 3.1 attempts per game. This last season, he shot the same number but finished making 37.9 percent. If this improvement can continue, his offensive game will continue to blossom.
Avdija finished fourth on the Wizards in assists per game for a roster that was 17th in field goal percentage. This highlights how he can penetrate the defense and find open teammates. He can distribute the ball and initiate offense while knocking down the three.
The Wizards might look to trade him as he shares a position with recent draft pick Bilal Coulibaly, and Washington is also rumored to target Alex Sarr with the 2nd overall selection. Avdija could be a trade candidate with a team-friendly extension starting next season at 4 years, $55 million.