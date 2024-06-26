Orlando Magic Daily
8 Draft Night trade targets for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic hold the 18th pick and 47th pick on Wednesday night. The Magic roster is currently filled with young talent and two lottery picks from last year looking for larger roles. Orlando has flexibility with their young roster. The team can utilize their assets to acquire talented-veterans via trades with other teams looking to reset.

7. Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu was initially drafted to be a ballhandler and point guard but has played off-ball through his first three seasons. He would fit in Orlando like a glove and has a modest two years and $14.5 million left on his deal.

Not only has Dosunmu improved his three-point shooting, scoring, and facilitating, but he is an excellent defender. At 6'5 with a 6'10 wingspan, he can guard three positions. That versatility is exactly what the Magic usually target.

He can come into Orlando and find himself as an offensive initiator who can look for his own shot. Ayo could be given the opportunity to split the backcourt with Jalen Suggs to establish an elite perimeter defensive duo, or he can come off the bench and bring a boost of offense to any unit.

Chicago has hinted at resetting the franchise after just acquiring ball-dominant guard Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder and trading away coveted role player Alex Caruso. Dosunmu is already 24, and if the Bulls want to clear minutes for Giddey and Coby White, then a trade could be inevitable.

