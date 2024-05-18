7 All-Stars the Orlando Magic painfully passed on in the NBA Draft
By Elaine Blum
1. Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey is one of the young up-and-coming stars in the NBA right now. When James Harden decided he wanted to leave the 76ers and Joel Embiid went down with an injury, Maxey took his opportunity to show the NBA world what he could really do.
Averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1 steal per game, he made his first All-Star team and won the Most Improved Player of the Year award this season. During the 2020 draft process, teams apparently did not expect Maxey to become this type of player.
Precious Achiuwa, Saddiq Bey, Josh Green, and Alexsej Pokusevski were all drafted ahead of him. The Magic passed on him as well, selecting Cole Anthony with the 15th pick instead. While they were not the only team to pass on him, they were one of the few teams to pick a point guard ahead of him.
Maxey was selected with the twenty-first pick. The only point guards picked ahead of him to not make an All-Star team yet are Killian Hayes, Kira Lewis, and Cole Anthony.
Anthony has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Magic, but he is not the same level of player Maxey is.