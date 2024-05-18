7 All-Stars the Orlando Magic painfully passed on in the NBA Draft
By Elaine Blum
2. Devin Booker
Since being drafted in 2015, Devin Booker has made four All-Star teams already. He is easily one of the best players to come out of his draft class and yet the Magic passed on him.
Orlando had the fifth overall pick that year and selected Mario Hezonja. Hezonja put together an incredibly successful career in Europe, winning several championships and individual awards, but his game never really translated to the NBA.
He played three seasons with the Magic and struggled to put up the numbers you would expect to see from a top-five draft pick. Meanwhile, Devin Booker has established himself as one of the best shooting guards in the league.
Booker was drafted 13th overall in 2015, so the Magic weren’t the only team to pass on him. They were the only team to pick another shooting guard ahead of him, however, making it hurt even more that they passed on him.
By now, Hezonja is playing in Europe again, and the Magic essentially got nothing out of their top-five pick that year, while the Suns got a franchise player. The one consolation is that the Suns have not had great postseason success with Booker outside of their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.