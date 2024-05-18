7 All-Stars the Orlando Magic painfully passed on in the NBA Draft
By Elaine Blum
Unless you get the chance to pick a sure-fire generational talent, the NBA Draft is always somewhat of a gamble. Sometimes, lottery picks never manage to live up to expectations, while second-round picks go on to become All-Stars. We have seen it all, and every team has certain regrets about its draft history.
The Magic have made some excellent picks, like Shaquille O’Neal, Penny Hardaway, and Paolo Banchero, but they have also had some missteps. So, let’s look at seven All-Stars the Orlando Magic painfully passed on in the NBA Draft.
7. Lauri Markkanen
It took Lauri Markkanen some time to enter the All-Star territory, but since he came to Utah in the wake of the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade in 2022, he has really taken his game to the next level. Averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 2023, he made his first All-Star team and won the Most Improved Player of the Year award.
Now, he will either be one of the centerpieces of the Jazz’s retooling process or an incredibly coveted trade asset. The Magic could have landed him in 2017.
Orlando had the sixth pick in the draft that year and selected Jonathan Isaac. Markkanen went seventh. Picking Isaac was not a bad choice at the time. His potential, particularly as a defensive force, was scary but so far, he has not been able to realize it. Due to injuries he has only played close to a full season once since being drafted and has never been nearly as productive as Markkanen.
Seven years into his NBA career it is getting less and less likely that Isaac will be able to get his injury issues under control but there is still a chance. Knowing Isaac’s potential, no one can really blame the Magic for picking over a future All-Star, however.