6 Shooters the Magic could poach from Eastern Conference playoff rivals in free agency
By Elaine Blum
1. Buddy Hield
If we're talking about sharpshooters in the Eastern Conference, we have to include Buddy Hield. Hield is a proven volume shooter from behind the arc and can stretch the floor around anyone. The Magic could use someone like that, and lucky for them, Hield will enter unrestricted free agency this summer.
Apart from his Game 6 heroics against the New York Knicks, Hield did not impress in his first playoff run. So, the Philadelphia 76ers might not want to bring him back and instead try to get some more proven playoff performers around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. If that is the case, the Magic would still have to compete with several other teams, however. In today's NBA, you can never have too many capable three-point shooters. Rumor has it that the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls could have an eye on the sharpshooter as well.
Another issue would be that Hield is not a great defender, and the Magic usually prefer their players to play both ends of the floor. You can't always have everything you want, though, and sometimes have to find a compromise. The Magic should be a strong defensive team, even with some weaker links, and if it drastically improves their offense, it might be worth it.