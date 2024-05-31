6 Shooters the Magic could poach from Eastern Conference playoff rivals in free agency
By Elaine Blum
2. Malik Beasley
Not too long ago, a report from The Athletic suggested that the Orlando Magic were one of the teams monitoring Malik Beasley's situation in Milwaukee. Over 79 games with the Bucks, the shooting guard shot 41.3 percent from three on 6.9 attempts per game.
That production likely caught the Magic's attention. They desperately need reliable volume shooters, and Beasley could fill that role. He has a reputation as a three-point threat around the league, so his presence alone would stretch the floor.
With a total of 37 playoff games under his belt, Beasley could offer Orlando some veteran experience as well as much-needed shooting and a scoring punch. If the Magic cannot find a starting-level point guard—even though this should be one of their priorities this summer—Beasley could slide into the starting backcourt next to Jalen Suggs. Otherwise, he would be a solid addition to Orlando’s bench.
He also wouldn't have to exert himself as much on defense as he did in Milwaukee, as the Magic could put better defenders around him. Suggs will take care of the strongest guard assignment, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero can hold their own on defense, and the Magic will hopefully have some other good defenders coming off the bench again.
One issue, however, is that the Magic are not the only team keeping an eye on Beasley.