6 Shooters the Magic could poach from Eastern Conference playoff rivals in free agency
By Elaine Blum
3. Doug McDermott
Doug McDermott returned to the Indiana Pacers for a second stint at this year's trade deadline and did not impress with his performance. Struggling to hit threes, McDermott finished the season with some of the worst numbers of his career.
Still, there is reason to believe that he will bounce back. The 32-year-old is a 41 percent three-point shooter for his career. That is not usually something that just goes away. If he can return to his usual form, the Magic could use someone like him to boost their bench and stretch the floor. Otherwise, McDermott does not bring much to the table, as he is not a particularly great rebounder, playmaker, or defender. He is a shooting specialist through and through. The Magic could still find a use for that, even though they mostly prefer to bring in two-way players.
McDermott certainly wouldn't suddenly turn the Magic into a contender, but he could space the floor in short stints off the bench and allow Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to go to work. Plus, the cost should be manageable, too, after his disappointing stint with the Pacers. In the East, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers—if Buddy Hield leaves in free agency—might also have their eyes on McDermott.