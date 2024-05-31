6 Shooters the Magic could poach from Eastern Conference playoff rivals in free agency
By Elaine Blum
4. Alec Burks
When Alec Burks first came to New York at this year's trade deadline, he struggled to make the expected impact. Then, injuries pushed him into the postseason rotation, and Burks responded with some big playoff performances, scoring double-digits in five straight games. Even though the Knicks eventually fell to the Indiana Pacers, his performances likely earned him a boost for his upcoming free agency.
The Magic should keep an eye on Burks mainly because of his shooting ability. Orlando needs more reliable three-point shooters, and Burks has largely proven himself to be just that. He shot at least 40 percent from long range for several seasons recently but can still be a little streaky at times.
Still, teams respect him from beyond the arc and won't be able to leave him open to crowd the paint or bother Paolo Banchero. That is something the Magic have struggled with, and while Burks won’t solve the issue all by himself, he could help address it.
Orlando could use a floor-stretching veteran like him, and the Knicks might not be able to keep him around financially—or might simply not want to. Before his breakout in the playoffs, Burks did not play especially well. His recent change in representation has many people thinking he might join the Lakers.