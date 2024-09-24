The 6 longest winning streaks in Orlando Magic history
By Elaine Blum
Last season was a huge success for the Orlando Magic. Several of their young players emerged as some of the brightest talents in the league, the team established its defensive identity, Paolo Banchero made his first All-Star appearance, and most importantly, the Magic made the playoffs. Despite losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a tough Game 7, players, coaches, and fans were proud of the Magic’s achievements.
It’s not every day that a young team exceeds expectations and pushes a more veteran team to seven games in its first playoff series. The Magic’s playoff run took many people by surprise—they were ahead of schedule, it seemed—but there were indications of what this team could do early on in the season, including the team’s longest winning streak in over a decade.
9 Games in 2023
From November 15 to December 2, 2023, the Orlando Magic won nine straight games for the first time since the 2010-11 season. After starting the season 5-5, this winning streak was a welcome sight for Jamahl Mosley and his team. While it included five wins over some of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference—the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards—the Magic also beat the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Indiana Pacers during that stretch.
The Nuggets were the reigning champions, the Celtics went on to take that title from them, and the Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Beating those teams was a great success for the Magic.
9 Games in the 2010-11 season
Before last season’s early run, the Magic last put together a nine-game win streak from December 23, 2010 to January 12, 2011. Over that stretch, they beat the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks.
The Dallas Mavericks went on to win the NBA championship in 2011 but despite beating the eventual champions, the Magic flamed out in the first round of the playoffs.
9 Games in 2001
Ten years before the previously mentioned streak, the Magic won nine straight games between January 30, and February 20, 2001. That year, the Magic were led by Tracy McGrady and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner were not even born yet.
9 Games in 1994
The first time the Orlando Magic put together a nine-game win streak was between November 12 and December 3, 1994. Until then, the longest win streak in franchise history had been seven games long. Headlined by Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee Simons, the Magic started the season off well and went on to compete in the NBA Finals.
8 Games in 2006
Twice, the Orlando Magic fell just one game short of tying the franchise’s longest win streak, securing eight wins in a row. The first time this happened was in 2006. Between March 31 and April 17, the Magic beat the Mavericks, Bucks, Pistons, Heat, Hawks, Raptors, Spurs, and 76ers. While the Magic missed the playoffs in the 2005-06 season, they beat the eventual champions during this stretch.
8 Games in 2010
The second time the Magic fell just short of tying the franchise-best nine-game win streak was in the 2009-10 season. Between February 28 and March 14, 2010, the Orlando Magic won eight straight games against the Heat, 76ers, Warriors, Nets, Lakers, Clippers, Bulls, and Wizards. That same season was also the last time the Magic put together a deep playoff run. After reaching the NBA Finals the year before, Orlando made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Since then, the Magic have not won a series but that might change soon.