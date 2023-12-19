6 early Orlando Magic trade targets from struggling teams
The Orlando Magic enter the NBA's trade market as a team on the rise and looking to get closer to the playoff picture. They could find the shooter they need from struggling teams eager to sell this February.
By Kyle Langan
6 early Orlando Magic trade targets from struggling teams
Bogdon Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic might be the best player on this list in terms of fit with the Orlando Magic's current roster and fit with this roster long-term.
He recently signed a four-year deal with the now 10-14 Atlanta Hawks, who may be looking to rebuild their roster if they continue losing.
Bogdanovic is averaging 17.5 points per game this season while shooting 41.0 percent from the floor on 8.3 3-point attempts per game. Bogdanovic has shot 40 percent or better from beyond the arc in two of the past three seasons. He is just a sharpshooter in every sense of the word.
And this was mostly coming off the bench. Bogdanovic has been a big factor for the Hawks. On an already strong offensive team in Atlanta, the team has a 120.1 offensive rating with Bogdanovic on the floor entering Monday's game. That is second behind only Saddiq Bey, another sharpshooter.
Even last year, the Hawks had a 117.3 offensive rating with Bogdanovic on the floor, third-best mark on the team and 1.8 points per 100 possessions better than the team's average for the season.
If Bogdanovic is indeed available, the best part about him is that he is under contract for some time. As long as he is healthy, he is clearly very productive as a shooter.
His deal has an average value of $17 million with a club option in 2027, the year Paolo Banchero's likely max rookie extension will kick in.
That price tag for a player who recently exploded for 40 points against the Denver Nuggets, netting 10 of 17 3-point attempts would be nice to have on the Magic’s sometimes anemic offense.