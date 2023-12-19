6 early Orlando Magic trade targets from struggling teams
The Orlando Magic enter the NBA's trade market as a team on the rise and looking to get closer to the playoff picture. They could find the shooter they need from struggling teams eager to sell this February.
By Kyle Langan
6 early Orlando Magic trade targets from struggling teams
Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies
Luke Kennard is a little further along in his career and a more respected three-point shooter. He may be the shooter on this list with the most gravity at the three-point line. Teams simply cannot leave him open at any time and he can score a bunch of threes in a hurry.
He is a 27-year-old 43-percent career three-point shooter who takes close to six attempts per game this year, averaging 8.3 points per game.
Kennard though has struggled with injuries. He has made only eight appearances this year and played in only 59 games last year. He has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee that has kept him out since mid-November.
Without Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have been in a free fall. They may look to be bad this year, add a lottery pick to put next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and get some assets in exchange for some of their current pieces.
An injured Kennard probably does not help any of those plans. They could be looking to get a bit younger to spread the floor. It makes Kennard seem very gettable to give a team like the Magic a shooting boost, provided he is ehalthy.
Kennard has one more year on his contract after this season worth $14.8 million. He has a team option for next year too, so the Magic maintain their supreme cap flexibility with this experiment.