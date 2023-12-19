6 early Orlando Magic trade targets from struggling teams
The Orlando Magic enter the NBA's trade market as a team on the rise and looking to get closer to the playoff picture. They could find the shooter they need from struggling teams eager to sell this February.
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards are awful this season and have struggled out of the gates. It is safe to say they are sellers during trade season. So why not reunite Gonzaga teammates Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert.
Kispert, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, is shooting 37.6 percent from three on 5.2 attempts per game. He is under contract through 2025 when he will become a restricted free agent at the end of his rookie contract.
Kispert entered the league as an ace shooter and has continued to develop as such in the NBA. He has steadily improved his scoring as his role increased and shot 42.4 percent from deep. As a volume shooter -- the Magic's highest-volume shooter is Franz Wagner at 5.0 attempts per game -- Kispert is just good at one thing.
That is all he needs to do. And all anybody expects from him. And he has burned the Magic in the past. In the two games against the Magic in Orlando a few weeks ago he scored 13 and 15 points respectively, making 7 of 11 3-pointers across both games.
When Kispert is on fire, he is tough to slow down.
And at 24 years old, he is close to the timeline of the Magic’s stars. he already has some built-in chemistry with a core player in Suggs.
Kispert's biggest weakness is his defense. On one of the worst defensive teams in the league, the Wizards have a 122.0 defensive rating with Kispert on the floor.
But that probably says more about the Wizards' overall struggles on defense. The Magic would have the ability to cover for his defensive weaknesses with one of the best defensive teams in the league behind him.
Shooting is the Magic's focus at the trade deadline. And Kispert's perceived defensive weaknesses might be a reason why he could be had at a bargain price, even considering he is still on a rookie contract that will pay him $3.7 and $5.7 million this year and next.