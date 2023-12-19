5 things that went right (and wrong) for the Orlando Magic in the first quarter of the 2024 season
The Orlando Magic are riding high after a strong start to their season. Things could not have gone better. But as the team head stoward the midpoint of the year, there is still a lot for the team to improve.
1) Gone Right – Stifling Defense
Going into the 2024 season, there was reason to believe the Orlando Magic could be a good defensive team.
But boy have they been tenacious to start the season.
Orlando currently sits fourth in total scoring defense with only 109.9 points allowed per game. While they are middle of the league in 3-point and field goal percentage allowed. They currently rank second in the NBA in forced turnovers with 15.5 forced a game.
Orlando's ability to pressure opposing offenses and steal possessions away from its opponents has been a major factor in the team’s success so far this year.
The Magic’s roster still consists of many young players who are developing on offense so their ability to play high-level defense and keep games close cannot be understated.
This team has excelled in many areas, but none may have had a bigger impact in the win column than the level this young and aggressive defense has played at.