5 takeaways for the Orlando Magic from the NBA Draft Combine
1. Other scrimmage standouts
Most of the top prospects forego the scrimmages. They will get plenty of time on the court in individual workouts. The league's collective bargaining agreement required more participation than in previous years to get measurements and medicals, standardizing that process throughout the league some more.
Still, the players in the second round, fighting to secure their spot or climb into the first round, took advantage of their time on the court, playing in some loosely organized games before they begin the cross-country journey that is the pre-draft process.
There were definitely a few standouts just from looking at the box scores.
Colorado guard K.J. Simpson recorded 16 points and three assists in Tuesday's scrimmage and followed it up with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's game.
Simpson is an undersized point guard (he measured at 6-foot without shoes and is listed at 6-foot-2. He averaged 19.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 4.9 assists per game last year. He shot 43.4 percent from three and 87.6 percent from the line (the junior's second straight year shooting 80-plus percent from the line).
Simpson is an interesting pick because he plays bigger than he is. But his height is a detriment for a team like the Magic.
The other big standout was center Ulrich Chomche. The NBA Africa Academy prospect is still weighing his future. But he had some solid showings of his potential as a floor-stretching big.
Chomche scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wednesday's scrimmage. He is still very raw, as evidenced by his four turnovers. He is still trying to figure out where his skills fit on an NBA court. But the potential is tantalizing for a team that has the patience to wait on him.