5 Shooters the Magic could poach from Western Conference contenders in free agency
By Elaine Blum
1. Paul George
Paul George is one of the biggest names to potentially hit the free agency market this summer. He has a player option for next season with the Clippers and might decline it. If he thinks he can get a bigger long-term contract somewhere else, he might very well be on his way out of LA. The Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored as potential landing spots. Both teams have money for a star and enticing players.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are aging out of their championship window, and their status as contenders in the West is slipping away. So, George might want to try and join a winning team somewhere else.
The Magic could certainly use his skill set. At 34, George is still a high-level scorer, playmaker, and three-point shooter. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.3 percent from three. He could carry the Magic to the next level by improving the offense and fitting in well defensively. Plus, it would be beneficial for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to be around someone who already walked the path they are just starting on.
The only problem is that if George becomes a free agent, there will be other teams trying to get him. The vision of competing for a championship with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is hard to beat.