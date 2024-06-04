5 Shooters the Magic could poach from Western Conference contenders in free agency
By Elaine Blum
2. Luke Kennard
The Memphis Grizzlies were far from a Western Conference contender this season, but we should all expect them to make some noise next season. Ja Morant will be back, Marcus Smart will hopefully be healthy, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have both gotten better, and the Grizzlies discovered some options to replace Dillon Brooks.
They also have a tough decision coming up on Luke Kennard, however. Kennard has a $14.7 million team option for the 2024-25 season, and it is not clear yet what the Grizzlies will do with it. The shooting guard is a value floor-stretcher, but he has been struggling with injuries, and the Grizzlies might want to use the money for something else. After all, they have not yet replaced Steven Adams.
If the Grizzlies decline Kennard's team option, the Magic could make an offer. Orlando needs three-point shooting, and Kennard is one of the best to do it. Over his seven seasons in the league, he has never shot less than 39.4 percent from three. His presence alone stretches the floor because opponents do not want to risk him getting hot and knocking down several threes.
On the other end of the floor, Kennard is not quite the same asset, however. The Magic could make up for one weak defender, especially if it improves their offense. The question is just whether they want to and if they trust Kennard to be healthy after he has been struggling with knee issues.