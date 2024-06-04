5 Shooters the Magic could poach from Western Conference contenders in free agency
By Elaine Blum
3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Denver Nuggets did not manage to repeat but they are still one of the best teams in the West because of Nikola Jokic. This summer one of the team's key pieces could decide to hit the free agency market, however.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a $15,440,185 player option coming up and is widely expected to decline it. The Magic have the kind of money to persuade a free agent looking for a pay raise to leave their current team, and Caldwell-Pope is someone they should keep their eyes on.
The 31-year-old veteran would bring championship experience, good three-point shooting, and defensive intensity that would fit the Magic's identity on that end of the floor. What he does not bring is playmaking, however. So, while Caldwell-Pope checks a lot of boxes for the Magic he does not check all of them.
Still, stealing him from the Nuggets could prove to be a smart move. High-level veteran two-way players do not grow on trees. The Magic would just have to decide if they believe that Caldwell-Pope and Jalen Suggs could provide enough playmaking together to lighten the load for Paolo Banchero or if the veteran would be willing to fill a sixth-man role. He has not come off the bench since the 2019-20 season, when he only started 26 games.