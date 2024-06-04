5 Shooters the Magic could poach from Western Conference contenders in free agency
By Elaine Blum
4. Monte Morris
Monte Morris had a down year, playing little with the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota got the veteran to have a reliable ball handler to back up Mike Conley. Stuck in the rotation behind Conley, Anthony Edwards, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, he struggled to see the floor, however.
This summer, Morris will be an unrestricted free agent and will likely explore the market. The Magic should keep an eye on him because he could be a cheap option to solve some of their most pressing offensive issues.
First of all, Morris is a good three-point shooter, averaging 39.1 percent over his seven seasons in the league. On top of that, he is also a solid playmaker. In the 2022-23 season, Morris averaged 5.3 assists for the Wizards in 27.4 minutes per game. The Magic could really use that kind of production from their guards. Besides, Morris is not the kind of player who will take too many touches away from Orlando's young core.
He is also not the kind of player who will drastically improve the Magic. Getting Morris in free agency won’t suddenly turn the Magic into contenders. He could help carry the playmaking load and stretch the floor as a complementary piece, however.