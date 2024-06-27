5 Second-round steals the Magic could get at no. 47
#4 Antonio Reeves
Antonio Reeves was one of the best bucket-getters in the nation last year, and his offensive skillset is hard to look past. The three-level scorer led the star-studded Wildcats in scoring and free-throw percentage and was second in three-point percentage amongst players who played at least two minutes per game.
Reeves averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 51.2/44.7/86.3 shooting splits in 31.5 minutes. Everyone knows how hard it is to score 20 points per game in college, and to do it so efficiently is a real eye-opener on Reeves’ shot-making ability.
Reeves can really shoot the deep ball. He averaged 2.5 made threes per game and had 15 games with at least 3 threes made, including a game with 6 made threes and multiple games with 5. Reeves is elite in the catch-and-shoot, and he showed off his range this season after hitting 9 threes that were deeper than 25 feet.
Reeves also has a knack for taking the ball to the rim. He is an excellent finisher and has a really nice floater that he goes to often. Reeves is not scared to fight through contact, and he has a really nice touch around the rim. He also showed the ability to make some shots off the dribble as well.
Defense is the only real downside of Reeves’s game. Although he gives tremendous effort on defense, he is simply just a below-average defender and he really does not have the athletic tools to improve greatly. On a team like the Magic that already has plenty of good defenders, Reeves could be most lethal and get a lot of help on that end from his teammates.
With his offensive abilities, it is worth a try to see if he can hold his own on defense. The Magic really need to pick up some players, who can put the ball in the basket and score when they need it. They could fill that need with Reeves. The 6'6” guard is another 23-year-old senior, who has a very polished game and could contribute right away.