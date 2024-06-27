5 Second-round steals the Magic could get at no. 47
#3 Tristen Newton
Although the 6'5” guard is not the most athletically gifted, he always finds a way to make winning plays in any way he can. Having a gritty player with a winning mentality in the locker room could be great for the culture, and the Magic would be getting a talented prospect.
Tristen Newton can do it all. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game on 41.5/32.1/ 80.8 shooting splits in an average of 33.2 minutes. He is always impacting winning and is a heart and hustle guy. He reminds me a lot of Jalen Suggs or Marcus Smart.
Offensively, Newton has shown that he can score off the dribble, drive to the basket, and even hit the long ball if he has things going. His three-ball is inconsistent, as shown in his percentage, but if he can get a little bit of a more reliable stroke, he will be a real problem. He had 13 games with at least 3 three-pointers made, including a game with 6 threes made, and he showed the ability to make some really tough shots as well.
Aside from his shot-making ability, his best attribute on offense is his playmaking. He has really great vision and really great reactions to what the defense gives him. He was seen multiple times throughout the season finding the big man on a lob or setting up teammates for open threes.
Defensively, Newton is one of the best perimeter defenders in the whole class despite his lack of athleticism. He is really good on and off the ball and he even grabs a lot of rebounds for a guard. All this and the fact that he is a 23-year-old senior ready to contribute right away makes him an enticing prospect.
It is easy to spot a winner and someone who gives it their all, and Newton fits the description. Although he is not great at any one thing on the court, he is great at making the right plays and making winning plays. Newton's size and versatility make him a prospect the Magic should strongly consider.