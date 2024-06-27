5 Second-round steals the Magic could get at no. 47
This draft is thought of to be one of the weakest drafts in recent history. However, this is because there is no consensus number-one pick, and there does not seem to be a generational talent. What is being undermined in this draft is the depth it has and the players that can contribute to winning.
There may not be another Victor Wembanyama or Zion Williamson, but there are future ten-year role players who could potentially be championship-caliber role players. This draft goes deep. Even the players that go undrafted could be future contributors, and lucky for the Magic, they have their future stars already. They just need to get some more help, which makes this draft a perfect time to do that.
Obviously, a team‘s first-round pick is the one that gets all the media attention, but a lot of times a second-round pick ends up being the one ready to contribute right away. The Magic have had a bad history of second-round draft pics. Their second-round pick in 2022 Caleb Houstan is probably their best second-round pick since Wesley Iwundu, who played three seasons for them.
This year they have a real chance to correct those past mistakes because, for the first time, the draft will be a two-day event which means they get a whole extra 24 hours of scouting. It may not seem like much, but since most effort goes into making sure that the first-round pick is right, some extra time on making sure you nail that second-round pick doesn't hurt.
This is who could possibly be the next Draymond Green or Isaiah Thomas. Let’s look at five possible second-round steals the Magic could land when they make their selection.
1. Justin Edwards
Justin Edwards was ranked third coming out of high school and was Kentucky's highest recruit coming into this season. Edwards is a hyperathletic forward who can score at all three levels, make the right plays, and be efficient. Although he was a one-and-done he has enough talent to contribute, and at just 20 years old, he has not even scratched his ceiling.
Edwards averaged 8.8 points per game and 3.4 rebounds on 48.6/36.5/77.6 shooting splits in 21.5 minutes per game. Although these stats do not jump off the page, Kentucky had three other players mocked to get drafted and two top ten recruits that transferred. The team had a lot of mouths to feed, and they did not necessarily mesh well, so the fact that he took advantage of his opportunities and was efficient is even more impressive.
Edwards is a three-level scorer. Even though he averaged 8.8 points per game, he scored double digits 14 out of 32 times, including a game against Alabama where he put up 28 points on 10 for 10 shooting. He has a really nice shot from deep. He is really great at spotting up and off the catch-and-shoot. Edwards had nine games with multiple threes made, including two games with four threes made.
He also has a great touch around the rim. His athleticism allows him to find creative ways to finish around the basket. It also forces defenders to back up on him sometimes which has allowed him to show that he can hit a pull-up midrange shot as well.
Aside from scoring, Edwards is pretty well-rounded. He is certainly not considered a playmaker, but he always makes the right play and knows when to make the extra pass. He also is a solid rebounder for his 6'6” frame. Defensively, Edwards is not thought of as a stopper, but his length and athleticism allow him to get big blocks and steals.
He has the frame and tools to eventually become a solid defender. Edwards already showed that he can be an efficient role player who can stretch the floor and make plays on both sides of the floor. He would be the ideal selection for the Magic at 47.