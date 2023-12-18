5 questions the Orlando Magic must answer in the second quarter of the 2024 season
The Orlando Magic got out to a blazing start to their season. There are still some big challenges ahead. Now that they have established themselves, everyone will be watching what happens in the second quarter of the season.
Can the Orlando Magic find room for all of their depth?
The Orlando Magic have found a ton of success this season because of their depth.
How did the team survive two injuries to two starters and still come out near the top of the Eastern Conference? The Magic's depth is absolutely real and a real strength for this team.
It is not just Anthony Black and Goga Bitadze who played fantastic. It was Cole Anthony and Moe Wagner turning in stellar seasons off the bench to be among the favorites for Sixth Man of the Year. It was Jonathan Isaac being a defensive monster whenever he plays -- along with Jalen Suggs in the starting group. It is Joe Ingles being a great playmaker and organizer.
It was more than that. It was Caleb Houstan stepping in when his number was called to give some big minutes and moments, especially defensively. Orlando has gotten contributions from everyone.
It is why the Magic had the highest-scoring bench in the league at 46.9 points per game. They have a lot of trust that they can beat teams with their depth and their bench and find the right combinations throughout the whole season.
So the question is quickly becoming as both Fultz and Carter get set to return: Can the Magic still use all of this depth? Who is going to be left out of the equation?
Black and Bitadze have clearly proven they can and should be on the floor. They should be playing. But there may not be room for them to play with a fully healthy roster.
This is a good problem to have. But especially with Black, there has to be a way to get the rookie some playing experience. And despite his anonymity on offense, he is an excellent defender who makes a difference on that end.
Mosley is likely still to keep a tight rotation. But there may be opportunities to sneak them in through the tough schedule. And this depth should allow the Magic to make sure players are healthy should they need to miss time through the course of the season.
It is a new thing this Magic team is certainly experiencing.