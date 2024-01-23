5 questions for the third quarter of the Orlando Magic's 2024 season
The Orlando Magic reached the midpoint of their season in control of their postseason destiny and showing glimpses of their future. But there are still plenty of questions to answer about this team.
By Jacob Warfle
Who is the long-term option at point guard?
Ah, the Orlando Magic and questions about the point guard position. Have we seen this before?
The harsh truth is if you have had questions about the point guard position for this many years, it might mean that the answer is not currently in your locker room. And that is okay.
As we talked about earlier, a trade to bring in and established, veteran floor general might be the move here. It might be the most immediate need the Magic have to answer.
If not now, then definitely addressing it in free agency this summer.
Looking inward, it is hard to say whether the long-term option for this position is currently on the Magic's roster. But there is a way to find out.
We all love Markelle Fultz. That is not really up for discussion. He has come into Orlando, worked his butt off and turned around his career.
I just do not know if he is best for what the Magic need at this time.
When he is out there, he is great. The problem is he is not out there a whole lot. It is tough to put faith in him being a cornerstone piece when injuries derail most seasons.
And then there are his shooting struggles which seemed to get worse after showing promise to end last season.
With two potential All-Star forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, what the Magic need is someone steady at point guard. Someone who is healthy, someone who can shoot the ball when passed to and someone who can make all these moving pieces fit.
In what we have seen from Anthony Black so far, the potential is there, we are just not sure yet. And defenses are certainly happy to let Black shoot despite the way he has grown.
Black plays defense, has young legs and can only get better in his offense abilities with more reps.
With Fultz set to become a free agent this summer, the Magic must start looking to a world without Fultz and moving on from the once-promising guard. They must consider giving Black those starting reps the rest of the season and then readdressing the problem this offseason.
Keeping Fultz could put a Band-Aid on this season. But then, you will never really know what you have in Black.