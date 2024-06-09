5 questions for the Orlando Magic's 2024 offseason
1. How much can the Orlando Magic run it back?
If there is a frustration with how the Orlando Magic have built and the pace they have moved in adding players and improving the roster, it is that Jeff Weltman has vocally stated how much he believes in continuity.
Weltman took plenty of heat both for retaining much of the roster during last offseason and standing pat at the trade deadline. That proved to be the correct move.
It paid off with the team coming in knowing expectations and knowing how to play with each other. It paid off with a playoff spot.
But change is part of the process too. And the Magic will have to make some major additions to take steps forward. The playoffs showed that there are external additions the team needs to make. They cannot stay the same.
It still feels unlikely however that Orlando will make some big splash and completely remake the starting lineup. But the team does have to add a starter-level player. That seems unavoidable at this point.
But how much more is this team going to add? How much will the team value its continuity?
The truth is that the team cannot carry through with the same team. The next thing this group must learn is how to integrate new players and maintain the team's culture and identity.
At least five players are likely gone—Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, Joe Ingles and Goga Bitadze. It is possible for the Magic to retain some of those players. But it is also clear the team needs to get an upgrade from some of those players too.
Continuity only lasts so long. The Magic will have to make sure they add players who not only work on the court but integrate well into a group that was noted for its chemistry and how close they were.
The Magic have to be aggressive to improve. And that may mean making some tough choices on the trade market and in free agency.