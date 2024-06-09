5 questions for the Orlando Magic's 2024 offseason
2. How do the Orlando Magic integrate rookies into the mix?
If there was one complaint from the Orlando Magic's breakthrough this season, it was that the Magic's two rookies were not involved. The Magic had the sixth and 11th picks in the Draft and neither cracked the rotation for the playoffs.
Anthony Black got called in to start early in the season after Markelle Fultz's early season injury. He held his own during that time. But he quickly faded from the rotation and looked unprepared in his last big minutes of the season in February.
Jett Howard played only 67 total minutes during the regular season and spent most of the season with the Osceola Magic.
In the end, neither rookie was particularly trusted when the Magic got to the playoffs and both had to sit on the sidelines and watch.
President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman made it clear on draft night last year that the team was moving out of the rebuild phase of its development, and rookies would have to earn their keep. That will be the case once again. Just because the Magic drafted a player does not mean they are guaranteed minutes.
Still, they drafted these players. It might have been a long-term play and they might have planned for both players to do a lot of observing or spend time in the G-League, but they should have a pathway to play this upcoming season.
It is clear both Black and Howard have skills the Magic need.
Black proved to be a better-than-expected shooter. The team never really unleashed the playmaking skills that made him so promising coming out of Arkansas. They could look to trust him more as a creator.
Howard is a pure shooter and a volume shooter. That is why the Magic made him a surprise pick. And he played well in the G-League, hitting 18.5 points per game and shooting 37.7 percent from three on 9.5 attempts per game.
Howard will have to show what he can do to earn playing time during Summer League. The Magic likely will make some signing this offseason to cover themsleves in case Howard is not ready to step up this season.
And that does not even get to who the Magic might take at No. 18 in this year's draft. If Orlando retains that pick, it is easy to see Orlando giving that player a similar gap year in the G-League. Then again, Orlando could take an upperclassman who is ready to contribute immediately.
Weltman has always talked about giving young players a runway to improve and grow. Now that the Magic are winning and competing, it is tougher to do. Players have to be able to contribute something to a winning team.
That is the expectation for the Magic's rookies now. Black and Howard will have to show they can swim in Summer League or they will sink again.