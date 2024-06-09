5 questions for the Orlando Magic's 2024 offseason
4. How does Franz Wagner respond to his poor shooting?
Franz Wagner deserves a lot of credit for facing the music after his 1-for-15 shooting performance in Game 7. He met with the media and seemingly could only stare at the box score in disbelief.
He promised he would use the failure as fuel throughout the offseason. Those that have watched and been around him knew to take him at his word. This is a guy who lives to work.
But the questions linger. The poor showing in Game 7 only continued the storyline from throughout the season. The question nobody could answer: Why did Wagner struggle so much as a shooter?
Wagner had a career season in every way, averaging a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. He still shot in line with his career averages for field goal percentage. But he made only 28.1 percent of his three-pointers. It got even worse in the playoffs where he made only 9 of 34 three-pointers (26.5 percent).
No one seemed able to pinpoint why Wagner's shot was off: Was he tired from winning the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup? Was his shot just flat for some reason? Did his ankle injuries throughout the season catch up with him?
Wagner will play in the Olympics in Paris—do not worry, they happen early this year beginning in late July rather than mid-August. But he has to spend his summer trying to figure out how to get his shot right. That is his ticket to averaging 20 points per game and becoming the second option the team needs.
The national media, at least, exited the Magic's playoff series wondering if Wagner could reach that height. Magic fans should not be quick to give up that notion. He is young enough and should get the opportunity to show how he will adjust.
Wagner has to make the most of that opportunity. He has to take that next step. He has to take another step up—not just to secure his financial future (although the Magic will pay him in some capacity whether it is a max or not).
But the Magic's growth will not come because of free agency or someone they add externally. Their growth will come from Wagner finding his shot again and becoming the running mate and second star the Magic need.
Everyone believes Wagner can become an All-Star. There is an expectation he will reach that mark and enter that conversation next year.