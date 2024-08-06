5 Point Guards who could push the Orlando Magic to the next level
By Elaine Blum
1. Dennis Schröder
The Magic have been adamant about not relinquishing any of their defensive prowess this summer, and understandably so. In a league that features all of the best scorers in the world, a competent defense goes a long way. Defense is what got the Magic to the playoffs, so why move away from it?
Well, most of the best point guards out there are not necessarily great defenders. If the Magic want to improve offensively, they will likely have to sacrifice some defense. That is what sets Dennis Schröder apart from the other point guards on this list. He may not be on the same level offensively, but he can score and is a pest defensively.
Schröder has also been a solid playmaker for most of his career, averaging between four and six assists per game every season since his rookie year. Plus, Schröder and the Wagner brothers have experience playing together with the German national team.
Schröder would not elevate the team's offense as much as other point guards out there. Honestly, it might even be questionable to say that he could push the Magic to the next level. Still, he could be a low-risk option to add some bench scoring and secondary playmaking, if the team does not want to bring in anyone who is a weak link defensively. Adding the veteran to the mix also wouldn't mess with the Magic's starting lineup, as he has not been a full-time starter since his run with the Lakers in 2020-21.
He might also be easier and cheaper to get than the other players on this list. The Brooklyn Nets are rebuilding, and Schröder does not fit their timeline.