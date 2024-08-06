5 Point Guards who could push the Orlando Magic to the next level
By Elaine Blum
Collin Sexton
The Utah Jazz's plans are still somewhat of a mystery. They got some good players back when they traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and even looked competitive for a while. Then, the Jazz fell behind the better teams in the Western Conference, continuing the rebuild instead.
Lauri Markkanen has received the most attention in trade talks so far, but Collin Sexton would be of more interest to the Magic. Sexton could add a scoring punch and some playmaking to Orlando's offense.
Last season, he averaged 18.7 points on efficient shooting (48.7 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three), 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He did that while only averaging 13.3 field goal attempts per game. That would only be the third-most on this current Magic roster behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Sexton could add another dimension to the Magic's offense without taking too much away from Banchero and Wagner. That is the main concern with bringing an impactful traditional point guard on board. The Magic want the ball to be in Banchero's and Wagner's hands a lot. Sexton would still allow that while adding some important scoring to the mix.
In Utah, he hasn't even been a starter these past two seasons, meaning that the Magic could bring him off the bench as their sixth man if they wanted to.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently proposed a mock trade that sent Sexton to Orlando for Cole Anthony, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick. Sexton would certainly be an upgrade over Anthony and could really help the Magic offensively.