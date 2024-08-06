5 Point Guards who could push the Orlando Magic to the next level
By Elaine Blum
3. Darius Garland
When it seemed like the Cleveland Cavaliers would have to break up their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the mock trades to bring Garland to Orlando immediately started pouring in.
Garland can be an All-Star-level point guard. He is a good volume 3-point shooter, a great playmaker, and a dynamic scorer. Garland could offer the Magic someone who can run the offense, space the floor, put up 15 to 20 points every night, and has experience playing next to a bigger name.
Defensively, Garland is not the type of player the Magic usually go for. But that may be something the Magic just have to deal with if they want to improve the team's offensive production. Garland may be undersized, but he plays with effort, and the Cavaliers still managed to have the best defensive rating in the league in the 2022-23 regular season despite starting Garland next to Mitchell.
By now, it doesn't seem that the Cavaliers intend to move Garland anymore. They gave new deals to Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen, seemingly doubling down on the core four. Things change fast in the NBA, though. Cleveland is under pressure to put together a successful season and be competitive in the playoffs. If things do not go as planned, they might decide to move off of Garland.
Likewise, the Magic might decide halfway through the season that their experiment of playing without a traditional point guard—Cory Joseph is not on this team to play many minutes—does not work out, and they need some help.