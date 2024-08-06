5 Point Guards who could push the Orlando Magic to the next level
By Elaine Blum
4. LaMelo Ball
At 22 years old, LaMelo Ball is one of the many young players poised to take over once the older generation hangs up their basketball shoes. Despite having played only four seasons in the NBA and not winning much on a struggling Charlotte Hornets team, Ball has already been an All-Star. He has immense potential if he can manage to stay healthy.
Health has been the main issue in Ball's career so far. Over four seasons, he has only played a total of 184 games. When healthy, he has played well, however. For his career, he is averaging 20 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Ball is not a bad three-point shooter, averaging 38.9 percent on 7.5 attempts per game in his healthiest season (2021-22). His shot-making could go a long way on a Magic team struggling to create offense and space the floor. On top of that, he is a great playmaker and could help Banchero shoulder that load as well as set up some easy shots for the Magic star.
While Ball is not the kind of defender the Magic usually like, he has great size at the point guard spot. A team with as much defensive talent as the Magic should find a way to work with that.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently suggested a mock trade that would get the Magic Ball in exchange for Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, and two first-round picks. While the potential of a team featuring Paolo Banchero, LaMelo Ball, and Franz Wagner is enticing, it is also risky. If Ball can stay healthy, he could push this team to the next level. If his injury trouble continues, the Magic would be wasting assets and time.