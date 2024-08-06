5 Point Guards who could push the Orlando Magic to the next level
By Elaine Blum
When the Magic entered the 2024 offseason, the team's biggest needs seemed pretty obvious: outside shooting and playmaking. Orlando somewhat addressed the 3-point shooting by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, drafting Tristan da Silva, and developing Jett Howard. The lack of playmaking was not addressed, however.
The Magic built a fearsome defensive backcourt with Jalen Suggs and Caldwell-Pope and seem determined to stick with it. Without a traditional point guard in the predicted rotation, Orlando is putting a lot of pressure on Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner. Suggs will need to develop as a playmaker and preferably do so quickly, while the two forwards will have to shoulder the brunt of the playmaking load once again.
It could work. We cannot safely say that Suggs and Anthony Black cannot develop into better playmakers and facilitators than what we have seen so far. There is a real chance that they can, which would allow the Magic to continue focusing on their defensive identity.
At the same time, there is reason for doubt, however. This team simply looks like it would be better with a traditional point guard in the rotation, especially if they want to compete at the highest level. So, let's look at five point guards who could potentially push the Magic to the next level.
5. Anfernee Simons
Anfernee Simons has long been a favorite trade target among Magic fans. He grew up in Florida and was named for Magic legend Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway. It would be a sweet kind of homecoming for the 25-year-old.
While there are defensive concerns, Simons might be just what the Magic need to transform and improve their offense. He has been a solid 3-point shooter for most of his career and turned into a volume shooter over the past three seasons. Simons has also steadily improved his playmaking, upping his number of assists every season and averaging 5.5 assists per game last season.
Availability has been a bit of a concern with Simons, however. While he has not missed an outrageous number of games most seasons, he has not played a full season yet and only played more than 60 games in three of his six NBA seasons.
Nevertheless, he could offer the Magic an additional scorer who can put up around 20 points a game, if needed, and create some easy shots for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.